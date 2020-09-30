Skip to site footer
We're loving it

It's certainly a fun time to be involved with Rovers at the moment

2 Hours ago

Rothwell relishing new role

Joe Rothwell is relishing the role he has in the side this season, with the midfielder, who stood out with an all action display at Derby, confident he can get goals and assists playing in his preferred position.

Club News

Club News

All systems Joe!

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has regularly asked the same questions of Joe Rothwell, and he's now giving the right answers in a new position in the team.

Club News

We've sent a message to the rest

6 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson has challenged himself and his team-mates to keep the performance levels high and continue earning eye-catching results.

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

7 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Club News

We're in a good place

8 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell admits Rovers are relishing the opportunity to potentially earn a third successive victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend.

