We dominated throughout

The boss gives his reaction after Rovers bowed out of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United

2 Hours ago

A dominant display that deserved more

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers produced a dominant performance against Newcastle United at St James Park, and was frustrated that for the second time in a matter of days his side didn't get the result the display deserved.

Club News

Travis injury concern

14 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray fears Lewis Travis could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of Rovers’ Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: A feeling of frustration

15 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left ruing his side's cutting edge after bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Read full article

