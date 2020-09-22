Skip to site footer
Under-23s: United fixture change

The upcoming fixture has been moved from Monday October 5th to Friday October 2nd

7 Hours ago

Rovers Under-23s’ upcoming home game against Manchester United has been moved to a new date.

The Premier League 2 fixture, which was originally due to take place on Monday October 5th, will now be played at the LFA County Ground in Leyland on Friday October 2nd, kick-off 2pm.

Current guidance from the relevant authorities states that the game will be played behind closed doors, with no supporters allowed in the stadium.

Billy Barr’s side kicked off the new season in fine style on Friday night, as they came from behind to defeat Manchester City 2-1 thanks to Lewis Thompson’s dramatic last-gasp winner.

Rovers are next in action on Monday September 28th, when they welcome Leicester City to the County Ground.


