Boss: We're up for the cup

Tony Mowbray says his side are relishing the challenging of facing up against a Premier League side
Just now
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray believes the Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United at St James Park tonight is a great chance for his side to test themselves against Premier League opposition.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Rovers fans will be able to watch this evening's Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United live online, whilst access to matches remains restricted to supporters.
Tyrhys Dolan says he's hoping to get the opportunity to tackle a Premier League outfit in the form of Newcastle United.
Tyrhys Dolan says he's loving life as a Rovers player, but is keen to remain grounded despite an impressive beginning to his senior career.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.