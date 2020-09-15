Skip to site footer
Boss: We're up for the cup

Tony Mowbray says his side are relishing the challenging of facing up against a Premier League side

Premier challenge one to relish

Tony Mowbray believes the Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United at St James Park tonight is a great chance for his side to test themselves against Premier League opposition.

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: We let a great opportunity slip by

1 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

We're ready for the restart

20 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

A positive approach to Oakwell outing

30 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

The right time to evolve our squad

26 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dolan: I'm constantly striving for improvement

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Watch Rovers at Newcastle United tonight!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans will be able to watch this evening's Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United live online, whilst access to matches remains restricted to supporters.

Read full article

Club News

Toon trip a great challenge for us

5 Hours ago

Tyrhys Dolan says he's hoping to get the opportunity to tackle a Premier League outfit in the form of Newcastle United.

Read full article

Club News

Tyrhys: It's been a life-changing experience

14 September 2020

Tyrhys Dolan says he's loving life as a Rovers player, but is keen to remain grounded despite an impressive beginning to his senior career.

Read full article

