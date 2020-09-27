A terrific team performance

The boss was thrilled with a superb display from his side at Derby County
1 Hour ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray was delighted with all aspects of the performance as Rovers produced a stunning away display to beat Derby County 4-0 at Pride Park.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Two goals against his old employers and a 4-0 win for Rovers made it a perfect afternoon's work for Bradley Johnson.
After a glut of goals at one end of the pitch, it may be easy to take one eye off the sterling job that's being done at the other end.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.