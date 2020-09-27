Skip to site footer
A terrific team performance

The boss was thrilled with a superb display from his side at Derby County

1 Hour ago

High quality in all departments

Tony Mowbray was delighted with all aspects of the performance as Rovers produced a stunning away display to beat Derby County 4-0 at Pride Park.

Johno: Happy days!

2 Hours ago

Two goals against his old employers and a 4-0 win for Rovers made it a perfect afternoon's work for Bradley Johnson.

Top marks

3 Hours ago

After a glut of goals at one end of the pitch, it may be easy to take one eye off the sterling job that's being done at the other end.

Gallery: Derby County 0-4 Rovers

5 Hours ago

Highlights: Derby County 0-4 Rovers

6 Hours ago

