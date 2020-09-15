Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

Rovers are pleased to announce Season Pass details for the 2020-21 Championship campaign and are calling on supporters to play their part in helping Tony Mowbray’s side enjoy a successful season.

As part of our We Are Together campaign, fans can show their support to both the club and the team by purchasing a 2020-21 Season Pass, which are now on sale from the ticketing website.

With capacity restrictions in place due to social distancing guidelines, the club have set a uniform price in each age band across all areas of the stadium, with the exception of the Jack Walker Stand upper tier.

Therefore, adult Season Passes are available in the Blackburn End, Riverside and Jack Walker Stand lower tiers for a fixed price of just £399 – a saving of over £300 against equivalent matchday ticket prices!

Senior Season Passes are available from £269 and young adults from £179, whilst new for the 2020-21 season, supporters can join the Diamond Club by purchasing a premium padded seat in the centre of the Jack Walker Stand upper tier, priced at £599, which also includes access to the Directors’ Guest Lounge and the manager’s post-match press conference in the Media Theatre.

Not only will supporters be able to watch all 23 of Rovers’ home league games, either in the stadium or via a live stream if fixtures are played behind closed doors, but Season Pass holders will also be given access to a live stream of our SEVEN away midweek matches FREE of charge.*

As part of the club’s commitment to make football as affordable as possible for our fans of the future, prices for Under-18s and Under-12s have been FROZEN at just £90 and £60 respectively, in ALL areas of the stadium.

That works out at less than £4 (Under-18s) and £2.60 (Under-12s) per game for our Next Generation of supporters.

Whilst we await further information from the Government and the EFL regarding the possible staging of a ‘pilot game’ at Ewood Park, Rovers remain hopeful that an agreed number of supporters will be allowed back into the stadium from October.

Supporters returning to the stadium must adhere to the club's new Code of Conduct.

Each game that supporters are unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions or excess demand will be compensated by the Season Pass holder being provided with a free iFollow Rovers match pass (worth £10), as well as the remaining value of the pro-rata rate (£7.34 per game based on a £399 Season Pass and £1.69 per game for a £269 Season Pass) off their 2021-22 Season Pass.

The compensation structure will only be available to adults and seniors. Under-18s and Under-12s will not receive a free iFollow Rovers match pass, but will receive the pro-rata rate of their ticket (£3.91 and £2.60 respectively) off next season. Young adults who are unable to attend games will receive an iFollow pass, but not a pro-rata refund.

Should the number of Season Passes sold fit within the stadium capacity restrictions, the club will not be issuing any free iFollow Rovers match passes for Season Pass holders to watch games from home and supporters will not be entitled to a pro-rata refund.

If the amount of Season Pass holders is greater than the number of supporters permitted inside the stadium, the club will conduct a ballot to allocate tickets, with priority given to supporters who purchased premium seats.

When matches are selected for exclusive live c­­overage on Sky Sports, no iFollow Rovers match passes will be available for purchase, however if supporters are still not allowed in the stadium, Season Pass holders will be given access to these games via iFollow.

Supporters should note that when they renew for 2020-21, they may not be able to sit in their existing Season Ticket seat due to social distancing restrictions. Supporters will need to select a seat from the revised seating plan, specifying if they are part of a social bubble when purchasing multiple passes, however we are unable to guarantee that fans will be allocated a seat in their preferred location whilst social distancing remains in place.

The club recognises the challenges the pandemic poses for football fans and families both in Blackburn and the wider community, and that certain factors regarding a safe return to the stadium remain unclear at this stage, and we thank supporters for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented period.

But rest assured, We Are Together in our desire to come through these tough times in a healthy and positive place both on and off the pitch, and to give Tony Mowbray and his team all the support they need to help Rovers achieve its aims this season.

To purchase a 2020-21 Season Pass please click here or for more information, including details of our direct debit payment plan, please click here.

Season Passes will remain on sale until Friday October 2nd.

* Season Pass holders will be given free access to the following midweek matches via iFollow Rovers, unless they are selected for live TV broadcast or if social distancing measures are lifted:

Wednesday October 21st

Watford v Rovers





Watford v Rovers Tuesday November 24th

Preston North End v Rovers





Preston North End v Rovers Wednesday December 9th

Bristol City v Rovers





Bristol City v Rovers Tuesday December 29th

Huddersfield Town v Rovers





Huddersfield Town v Rovers Wednesday February 17th

Barnsley v Rovers





Barnsley v Rovers Tuesday March 2nd

Reading v Rovers





Reading v Rovers Tuesday April 20th

Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Match Ticket prices for the 2020-21 season are as follows: