Season Pass iFollow codes: Rovers vs Wycombe second batch now sent

Supporters who purchased their 2020-21 Season Pass before 4pm today (Friday 18th) and are eligible should now have received their iFollow code via email to watch Rovers take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Young Adult, Adult and Senior Season Pass holder should have received their code and instructions on how to redeem to the MyRovers email address they used when purchasing their Season Pass. Any supporters purchasing after 4pm today are advised to either call the ticket office tomorrow morning or email on tickets@rovers.co.uk to receive their code manually.

If you have not received your code and bought before 4pm today, please email the ticket office on tickets@rovers.co.uk or call tomorrow morning on 01254 372001. Make sure you check your junk mail before doing so.

Supporters who buy a Young Adult, Adult or Senior Season Pass following tomorrow’s match but who also buy an iFollow Match Pass to watch the game will receive the £10 off their 2021-2022 Season Pass. Please keep hold of your payment receipt emailed to you from the EFL for proof of purchase.

We advise supporters to redeem their code as soon as they can to make sure that it is working as we may not be able to provide immediate assistance in the lead up to the game.

Please note that you will receive a different unique code for each match, valid for one device. The code received will apply for Rovers v Wycombe on Saturday 19th September only. Further codes will follow prior to each match as required.

You will have received a step-by-guide with your code, however please find it again below.





Click here or in the menu bar above click 'iFollow' then 'Subscribe'

Scroll down to match passes and click on “Subscribe Now” next to Saturday's game.

Sign in to your iFollow account. If you signed up to claim a code to watch our final nine matches of last season then you will already have one. Please note: this is not your MyRovers login that you will have used to renew your Season Pass.

Enter your address on the next screen. You will then see a payment page. The EFL have advised us that you will need to enter your payment details even when claiming a code. Don't worry you won't be charged.

Enter your code in the box below “Apply voucher code” and press “Apply”

Make sure the total now says £0.00 and press pay. You will now have access to the match.

The stream will go live one hour before kick- off. Make sure you are logged in and press the match centre to watch.

If you wish to watch via a smartphone or tablet you will need to complete the process above in a web browser and download the EFL’s new app by clicking the banner below or opening the old app and updating when prompted





