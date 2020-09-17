Season Pass iFollow codes: Rovers vs Wycombe first batch now sent

Supporters who purchased their 2020-21 Season Pass before 3pm today and are eligible should now have received their iFollow code via email to watch Rovers take on Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Young Adult, Adult and Senior Season Pass holder should have received their code and instructions on how to redeem to the MyRovers email address they used when purchasing their Season Pass. Any supporter purchasing between 3pm today and 4pm tomorrow will receive their code in a second batch sent out tomorrow around 5pm. We will provide an update tomorrow for supporters who purchase after this time but before the match on Saturday in due course.

If you have not received your code and bought before 3pm today, please email the ticket office on tickets@rovers.co.uk. Make sure you check your junk mail before doing so.

We advise supporters to redeem their code as soon as they can to make sure that it is working as we may not be able to provide immediate assistance in the lead up to the game.



Please note that you will receive a different unique code for each match, valid for one device. The code received will apply for Rovers v Wycombe on Saturday 19th September only. Further codes will follow prior to each match as required.