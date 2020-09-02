Rovers complete Connor capture

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of sought-after young striker Connor McBride from Scottish champions Celtic.

The 19-year-old forward joins on a two-year deal, with the option of an extra 12 months, and is initially expected to link up with Rovers Under-23s.

Having started out in the youth system at Stenhousemuir, McBride signed his first professional contract with Falkirk, before joining Celtic in January 2018.

He returned to former club Stenhousemuir on loan last season, where he gained his first taste of first team football.

McBride made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish League Two club, starting six games in the league, and scored his first senior goal away to Cowdenbeath in December 2019.

The talented teenager, who is capped by Scotland at youth level, becomes the third new face to arrive at Rovers this summer, following the signings of Tyrhys Dolan from Preston North End and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from KAA Gent.

Welcome Connor!