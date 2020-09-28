Skip to site footer
Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-3 Wolves Under-18s

Goals from Zak Gilsenan and Brandon Lonsdale count for nothing as Rovers suffer a home defeat

6 Hours ago

A pair of penalties helped Wolves Under-18s to a narrow victory against Rovers Under-18s and leave Mike Sheron's side still looking for their first point of the campaign.

Things started well enough for Sheron's youngsters, with Zak Gilsenan scoring a spot kick on 26 minutes that gave Joe O'Shaughnessy no chance in the Wolves goal.

But the visitors hit back just two minutes later with their first penalty of the day; Oliver Tipton beating the returning Aidan Dowling in the Rovers goal to level things up.

The goals continued to come in a barnstorming opening 33 minutes though, with Brandon Lonsdale scoring his second goal in the space of a week by beating O'Shaughnessy after being set up by fellow attacker Alex Baker.

The lead was taken into the interval at Brockhall, only for Wolves to hit back just seven minutes into the second half.

Jack Hodnett turned home Lee Harkin's pass to equalise for Steve Davis' side before the score was turned around just a few minutes later.

A third penalty of the day was awarded, this time in the visitors' favour, with Tipton stepping up to slam home just before the hour mark.

Rovers pressed for an equaliser in the late stages, but even with the introduction of Charlie Weston and Evan Cunningham from the bench, Rovers were left frustrated for a third successive game in the Under-18s Premier League.

Next up for Sheron's side is a home test against Liverpool on Saturday 3rd October, kick-off 11am.

Rovers Under-18s: Dowling, Cirino, Wyatt, Pratt, Garrett, Pleavin, Wood (Weston, 62), Harlock, Gilsenan, Baker (Cunningham, 71), Lonsdale.

Unused substitutes: Callaghan, Gamble.

Wolves Under-18s: O'Shaughnessy, Birtwistle, Hubner, Lembikisa, Kandola, Tipton, Harkin (Forrester, 82), Hesketh, Hodnett (Pinnington, 90), Ojinaka, Roberts.

Unused substitutes: Arinbjornsson, Scicluna, Mabete.


