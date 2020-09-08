Proposed pilot game update

Rovers remain in discussions with the relevant authorities regarding the possibility of staging a pilot match with supporters at Ewood Park.

The club hope to welcome fans back to the stadium for the first home game of the Championship season against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday September 19th.

The EFL have sought Government approval for such requests to be granted, in order to provide a phased pathway back to the planned return of supporters in October.

Whilst the EFL wait for approval to this approach, Rovers will meet with its local Safety Advisory Group later this week, to ensure the club is best placed to welcome an agreed number of supporters back to the stadium should the Government give the green light.

With Rovers’ season starting away to AFC Bournemouth this Saturday, the club is aware that time is of the essence and we hope to provide supporters with a further update as soon as possible.