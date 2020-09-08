Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Proposed pilot game update

The EFL await Government approval regarding proposed 'pilot matches' later this month

1 Hour ago

Rovers remain in discussions with the relevant authorities regarding the possibility of staging a pilot match with supporters at Ewood Park.

The club hope to welcome fans back to the stadium for the first home game of the Championship season against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday September 19th.

The EFL have sought Government approval for such requests to be granted, in order to provide a phased pathway back to the planned return of supporters in October.

Whilst the EFL wait for approval to this approach, Rovers will meet with its local Safety Advisory Group later this week, to ensure the club is best placed to welcome an agreed number of supporters back to the stadium should the Government give the green light.

With Rovers’ season starting away to AFC Bournemouth this Saturday, the club is aware that time is of the essence and we hope to provide supporters with a further update as soon as possible.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Date set for Toon tie

Just now

The date for Rovers’ Carabao Cup second round tie away to Newcastle United has now been confirmed.

Read full article

Club News

'Not Today Or Any Day' to appear on EFL player shirts

1 Hour ago

The EFL’s ‘Not Today or Any Day’ campaign logo will feature on EFL player shirts across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two throughout the 2020-21 season, to reinforce the message that...

Read full article

Club News

Evans and Northern Ireland beaten in Belfast

3 Hours ago

Corry Evans earned another cap for his country, but it would prove to be a difficult night for Northern Ireland in their second UEFA Nations League group match against Norway.

Read full article

Club News

Pre-order your 2020-21 kits now!

7 September 2020

Supporters can now pre-order their 2020-21 Rovers kits.

Read full article

View more