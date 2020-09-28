Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Leicester City Under-23s

A look ahead to game two of the Development Squad's 2020-21 campaign against the Foxes

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Under-23s will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories on home turf when Billy Barr's side welcome Leicester City Under-23s to Leyland tonight.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

7 Hours ago

Lewis Thompson was the unlikeliest of heroes in the dramatic opening day victory over Manchester City Under-23s at Leyland last time out, with his close range finish earning all three points late on.

Connor McBride, on his first competitive outing for the side since arriving from Celtic in the summer, scored the equaliser after City had raced into an early lead.

For Leicester, tonight is game number three of the Premier League 2 season, with a win and a defeat in their opening couple of games in the division.

The Foxes defeated Manchester United in Premier League 2 in their first matchday but come into this evening's game on the back of a 3-0 defeat a week ago in the league at Everton.

In terms of team news, forwards Dan Butterworth and Jack Vale, as well as defensive duo Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter, all miss out due to injury.

For Leicester, there will be something of a reunion between the Rovers players and Callum Wright, who joined the Foxes a couple of years ago after coming through the Rovers Academy ranks under Barr's stewardship.

Kick-off at Leyland is at 7pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels. Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so for FREE by watching LCFC TV.

Find out more and sign up, here.


Advertisement block

Match Previews

Match Previews

Preview: Derby County v Rovers

25 September 2020

Rovers head to Pride Park this weekend looking to make it back-to-back victories in the Championship.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

18 September 2020

Following an opening day defeat at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways when Wycombe Wanderers make the trip to Ewood Park on Saturday.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Manchester City Under-23s

18 September 2020

The campaign gets underway for Rovers Under-23s this evening, with Manchester City the visitors to the County Ground in Leyland.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Newcastle United v Rovers

14 September 2020

Rovers face a tricky test in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a trip to Newcastle United to contend with on Tuesday evening.

Read full article

View more