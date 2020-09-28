Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Leicester City Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories on home turf when Billy Barr's side welcome Leicester City Under-23s to Leyland tonight.

Lewis Thompson was the unlikeliest of heroes in the dramatic opening day victory over Manchester City Under-23s at Leyland last time out, with his close range finish earning all three points late on.

Connor McBride, on his first competitive outing for the side since arriving from Celtic in the summer, scored the equaliser after City had raced into an early lead.

For Leicester, tonight is game number three of the Premier League 2 season, with a win and a defeat in their opening couple of games in the division.

The Foxes defeated Manchester United in Premier League 2 in their first matchday but come into this evening's game on the back of a 3-0 defeat a week ago in the league at Everton.

In terms of team news, forwards Dan Butterworth and Jack Vale, as well as defensive duo Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter, all miss out due to injury.

For Leicester, there will be something of a reunion between the Rovers players and Callum Wright, who joined the Foxes a couple of years ago after coming through the Rovers Academy ranks under Barr's stewardship.

Kick-off at Leyland is at 7pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels. Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so for FREE by watching LCFC TV.

Find out more and sign up, here.