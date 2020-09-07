Skip to site footer
Club News

Pre-order your 2020-21 kits now!

The new home, away and goalkeeper kits are available to pre-order from today onwards

Just now

Supporters can pre-order their 2020-21 Rovers kits from today onwards.

Home, away and goalkeeper kits are now available from the Roverstore.

Supporters will receive an email when their order has been despatched or is ready to click and collect from the Roverstore.

The new home kit, which was worn for the first time in the Carabao Cup first round win over Doncaster, sees the classic Rovers half and half colour blocking using a royal blue colour alongside red cuff highlights.

White shorts and Deep Surf blue colour socks with contrast red hoop and white cuff turnover complete the set that we'll be wearing at Ewood Park throughout the campaign.

The away kit, which was unveiled before our final friendly against Leicester City at the weekend, sees a cumulative mix of the Riverside Stand seating, with Vermillion Red the prominent colour alongside a Deep Surf pattern, to create a strong buildup of layers.

The Deep Surf coloured shorts boast the classic Rovers’ blue, whilst the red socks with cotton footbed and blue turn over cuff complete the kit.
 
No Club Cash will be accrued at this time. The club will be releasing further information on Club Cash in due course.
 
Supporters are reminded that the Roverstore at Ewood Park remains closed.

Supporters can pre-order the new home and away kits here.

