'Not Today Or Any Day' to appear on EFL player shirts

The EFL’s ‘Not Today or Any Day’ campaign logo will feature on EFL player shirts across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two throughout the 2020-21 season, to reinforce the message that discrimination in any form will not be tolerated across the League.

Launched in October 2019, the ‘Not Today or Any Day’ campaign aims to encourage behavioural and attitude changes at all levels of EFL football and ensure that a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination is embedded throughout our Clubs.

Building on the awareness raised during the 2019-20 season, the logo on player shirts will aim to drive further visibility of the campaign and its message to millions of supporters of EFL Clubs worldwide and will be the first of a number of activities taking place throughout the year across the League.

EFL CEO David Baldwin, said: “Football has a platform like no other to drive change and our ‘Not Today or Any Day’ campaign logo featured across all EFL Club shirts will act as a powerful reminder that the League does not accept discriminatory behaviour in any form.

“Whilst progress has been made in this area, more remains to be done as we work with our Clubs and stakeholders to tackle the issue, actively promote inclusion and diversity across our matchdays and within the wider communities that our Clubs and Club Community Organisations serve.”

The League remains committed to tackling racism and discrimination, standing with all stakeholders, players and managers who oppose prejudiced behaviour in any form.

Through the EFL’s established Equality Code of Practice, League-wide Inclusion Plan and ongoing dedicated security operations, we will continue to work with all EFL Clubs to further embed equality, diversity and inclusion throughout football.

In addition to the logo on playing shirts, Clubs will continue to show their support for the campaign across their own social media channels as the 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off this weekend.