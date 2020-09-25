Skip to site footer
No old pals act this weekend

There will be a Rams reunion for Bradley Johnson at Pride Park on Saturday

3 Hours ago

Johno relishing Rams return

Former Derby County man Bradley Johnson is relishing the clash with old side this weekend, the in-form midfielder believing Rovers head to Pride Park full of confidence after the early season performances.

