No old pals act this weekend

There will be a Rams reunion for Bradley Johnson at Pride Park on Saturday
3 Hours ago
Former Derby County man Bradley Johnson is relishing the clash with old side this weekend, the in-form midfielder believing Rovers head to Pride Park full of confidence after the early season performances.
Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.
Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his disappointment following the news that fans won't be allowed back into stadiums in the near future.
Having spent four years and appeared over 150 times for Derby County, Bradley Johnson knows the Rams better than most.
Tony Mowbray says nobody should take any notice of Derby County's start to the season ahead of fixture number three of the 2020-21 campaign.
