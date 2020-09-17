Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Watch every kick of the action from our first home league outing of the campaign at Ewood Park

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers at Ewood Park.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

5 Hours ago

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our first league encounter of the new campaign.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Gareth Ainsworth's side on home turf is at 3pm on Saturday 19th September.


