Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Johno looking forward to Rams return

“I’m looking forward to going back, seeing some old mates and some staff who I’ve not seen in a while"

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Having spent four years and appeared over 150 times for Derby County, Bradley Johnson knows the Rams better than most.

Club News

Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

8 Hours ago
The experienced campaigner made the switch to Pride Park in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed a four-year stay in the Midlands before making the move to Rovers upon the expiry of his contract in 2019.
 
Whilst Adam Armstrong's got the majority of the plaudits in the early games of the season thanks to his goals, Johnson's slipped under the radar somewhat.
 
The scorer of our first league goal of the season at AFC Bournemouth, Johnson missed out on the Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United due to a knock before returning to boss the midfield in the 5-0 triumph over Wycombe Wanderers.
 
The 33-year-old looks certain to keep his place in the team for Saturday's game at Derby, and he's eagerly anticipating a return to a place he knows so well. 
 
“I’m looking forward to going back, seeing some old mates and some staff who I’ve not seen in a while," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of his return to a club for whom he appeared 139 times for.
 
“I’m gutted the fans can’t be there for it, but I’m really looking forward to going back to my old stomping ground.
 
“As soon as that whistle goes I’ll be focusing on getting those three points for us. It’s business as usual.
 
“You can’t underestimate Derby. They’ve not got off to the best start but that means nothing really.
 
“Things can turn around quickly, but we’re aiming to go there and put in a performance," he added defiantly.
 
“If we put in a display like we’ve produced recently then I’m pretty positive that we’ll come away with a good result.
 
“It won’t be an easy game for us, we know they’re a good side, but we also know that we’re better than them on our day."
 
SeasonPassBanner.jpg

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

21 September 2020

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Johnson return

17 September 2020

A potential Bradley Johnson return could provide a timely boost for Tony Mowbray ahead of this weekend's home clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson out of Toon trip

14 September 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Johnson won't be risked for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup second round trip to Newcastle United.

Read full article

Community

Johnson becomes Rovers' Community Champion

10 July 2020

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has become Blackburn Rovers Community Trust PFA Community Champion.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Destination Derby

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Rams remain a powerhouse in this league

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says nobody should take any notice of Derby County's start to the season ahead of fixture number three of the 2020-21 campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

8 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.

Read full article

Club News

As you were

10 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

View more