Johno looking forward to Rams return

Having spent four years and appeared over 150 times for Derby County, Bradley Johnson knows the Rams better than most.

The experienced campaigner made the switch to Pride Park in the summer of 2015 and enjoyed a four-year stay in the Midlands before making the move to Rovers upon the expiry of his contract in 2019.

Whilst Adam Armstrong's got the majority of the plaudits in the early games of the season thanks to his goals, Johnson's slipped under the radar somewhat.

The scorer of our first league goal of the season at AFC Bournemouth, Johnson missed out on the Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United due to a knock before returning to boss the midfield in the 5-0 triumph over Wycombe Wanderers.

The 33-year-old looks certain to keep his place in the team for Saturday's game at Derby, and he's eagerly anticipating a return to a place he knows so well.

“I’m looking forward to going back, seeing some old mates and some staff who I’ve not seen in a while," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of his return to a club for whom he appeared 139 times for.

“I’m gutted the fans can’t be there for it, but I’m really looking forward to going back to my old stomping ground.

“As soon as that whistle goes I’ll be focusing on getting those three points for us. It’s business as usual.

“You can’t underestimate Derby. They’ve not got off to the best start but that means nothing really.

“Things can turn around quickly, but we’re aiming to go there and put in a performance," he added defiantly.

“If we put in a display like we’ve produced recently then I’m pretty positive that we’ll come away with a good result.

“It won’t be an easy game for us, we know they’re a good side, but we also know that we’re better than them on our day."