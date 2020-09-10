It's nice to have that football feeling back

Thomas Kaminski's nearly completed his first week of training with the Rovers squad
Just now
Thomas Kaminski admits it is great to finally get his goalkeeping gloves on and get to work with his new teammates, with the Belgian able to start training this week at the end of his quarantine period.
Thomas Kaminski swapped his hotel room for the Senior Training Centre for the first time in two weeks and says he's looking forward to getting used to his new surroundings.
