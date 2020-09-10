Skip to site footer
It's nice to have that football feeling back

Thomas Kaminski's nearly completed his first week of training with the Rovers squad

Just now

Great to finally get to work

Thomas Kaminski admits it is great to finally get his goalkeeping gloves on and get to work with his new teammates, with the Belgian able to start training this week at the end of his quarantine period.

Rovers achieves Family Excellence Gold Award

1 Hour ago

Rovers have once again been confirmed as one of the most family-friendly clubs in the country after achieving the Gold status of the Family Excellence Award.

Read full article

Pre-order your 2020-21 kits now!

18 Hours ago

Supporters can now pre-order their 2020-21 Rovers kits.

Read full article

Match pass: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

19 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship season opener against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Read full article

