Highlights: Newcastle United v Rovers

All the action from our Carabao Cup second round encounter at St James' Park
3 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 15th September 2020 in the EFL Cup
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray fears Lewis Travis could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of Rovers’ Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United.
Tony Mowbray was left ruing his side's cutting edge after bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage against Newcastle United at St James' Park.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.