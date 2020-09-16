Skip to site footer
Highlights: Newcastle United v Rovers

All the action from our Carabao Cup second round encounter at St James' Park

3 Hours ago

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Tue 15th September 2020

Highlights of Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 15th September 2020 in the EFL Cup

Club News

Gallery: Newcastle United v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

We dominated throughout

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Travis injury concern

14 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray fears Lewis Travis could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after limping out of Rovers’ Carabao Cup tie away to Newcastle United.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: A feeling of frustration

15 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left ruing his side's cutting edge after bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Read full article

