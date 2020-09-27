Skip to site footer
Highlights: Derby County 0-4 Rovers

Rovers were four-midable on the road at Pride Park and earned a second successive clean sheet

Just now

Derby County v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Sat 26th September 2020

Highlights of Derby County v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 26th September 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Mowbray: Rich reward for our hard work

15 Hours ago

A beaming Tony Mowbray believes his side's four-goal victory was just deserved for their hard work at Pride Park against a shell-shocked Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Derby County v Rovers

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for today's contest against Derby County at Pride Park.

Read full article

Club News

Don't illegally stream, support your team!

22 Hours ago

Both Blackburn Rovers and the EFL are doubling their efforts to prevent illegal streaming of live matches.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Derby County v Rovers

23 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.

Read full article

