Highlights: AFC Bournemouth v Rovers

All the action from the clash against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium
6 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Bournemouth v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 12th September 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.
Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved more after an excellent team display reaped no reward down in Dorset against AFC Bournemouth.
Thomas Kaminski makes his debut for Rovers for today's opening day encounter against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.