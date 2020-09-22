Skip to site footer
"He does everything that I really like in a footballer"

Tony Mowbray was full of praise for Tyrhys Dolan's outstanding display against Wycombe Wanderers

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray believes Tyrhys Dolan has all the tools to have a very bright future after his excellent early displays since joining Rovers.

It's been a whirlwind start to life at the club for the talented teenager, who earned a first professional start and scored a first professional goal all in the space of a week.
 
Whilst his quality has earned respect from his team-mates, the boss has been equally as impressed with the energetic forward.
 
His display against Wycombe Wanderers was superb, with Dolan earning a reward with the first goal of his senior pro career to become the 12th youngest goalscorer in Rovers history, aged 18 years and 266 days.
 
“I think he’s been a joy to have around and does everything that I really like in a footballer," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the impact from the youngster.
 
“He’s got intensity, he’s got individuality, speed, great mobility in all aspects of his play, and he’s a brilliant kid.
 
“He has no edges to him, he doesn’t have any arrogance to him, he’s a very humble kid who wants to just enjoy playing football really.
 
“We should all enjoy him. I’m hoping it continues for a long time but we know that there are sometimes players who come onto the scene and then fizzle out.
 
“But Tyrhys, if he keeps up his enthusiasm and his love of the game, I’m sure he’ll have a big future," the boss added.
 
“With [Bradley] Dack and [Sam] Gallagher still to come back, [Adam] Armstrong on fire at the moment, [Ben] Brereton working his socks off, young Dolan, Harry Chapman has been doing well when he’s played, I think the top end of the pitch is looking alright.
 
“We’ll keep working, keep creating the chances and hopefully the goals will flow for us."
 
