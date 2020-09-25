Gaffer: A bitter blow

The boss reacts to the news that fans will continue to not be allowed access to games
7 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray admits that the decision earlier this week to suspend plans for supporters to return to matches has come as a big blow to Rovers, with the boss believing the wider game needs support in these unprecedented times.
Bradley Johnson has started 2020-21 in fine form and knows he has to keep his performances high with competition breathing down his neck.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for tomorrow's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.
Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his disappointment following the news that fans won't be allowed back into stadiums in the near future.
