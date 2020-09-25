Skip to site footer
Gaffer: A bitter blow

The boss reacts to the news that fans will continue to not be allowed access to games

7 Hours ago

Delaying fans' return a big blow

Tony Mowbray admits that the decision earlier this week to suspend plans for supporters to return to matches has come as a big blow to Rovers, with the boss believing the wider game needs support in these unprecedented times.

