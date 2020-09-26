Skip to site footer
Don't illegally stream, support your team!

Both Rovers and the EFL are doubling efforts to prevent illegal streaming.

5 Hours ago

Both Blackburn Rovers and the EFL are doubling their efforts to prevent illegal streaming of live matches.

Currently without fans and without any commercial income coming through the door, from either matchday or non-matchday events, iFollow is a vital income for the club in these unprecedented times with all revenue from match pass sales currently going to the club.

Any supporters found watching or facilitating illegal streams of any Rovers fixtures will be passed on to the relevant authorities.

To support your club and purchase a match pass for £10, please click here.

To purchase a 2020/21 Season Pass, please click here.


