Del's delight!

Derrick Williams has been on of Rovers' star performers so far this season at the heart of defence
After a difficult first half of 2020, fit again Derrick Williams is delighted to be back in the Rovers starting XI, with the back-to-back clean sheets and emphatic victories the icing on the cake.
