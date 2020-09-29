Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Del's delight!

Derrick Williams has been on of Rovers' star performers so far this season at the heart of defence

Just now

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Del delighted with defensive displays

After a difficult first half of 2020, fit again Derrick Williams is delighted to be back in the Rovers starting XI, with the back-to-back clean sheets and emphatic victories the icing on the cake.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Use the disappointment as extra motivation

11 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

It's a massive game

25 October 2019

Read full article

Club News

Trav aiming for back-to-back Ewood strikes

1 October 2019

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We weren't at the races

29 September 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 4-0 Leicester City Under-23s

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Irish inclusion for Darragh and Derrick

2 Hours ago

Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams have been named in the 25-man Republic of Ireland squad for three crucial competitive encounters.

Read full article

Club News

A case for the defence

5 Hours ago

With nine goals scored in the last two games, everyone's talking about Rovers' dazzling attacking play so far this season.

Read full article

Club News

Boss and Rovers quartet named in Team of the Week!

28 September 2020

For the second week running there's plenty of Rovers players in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Read full article

View more