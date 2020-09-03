Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Country calls for Darragh

The defender could feature in Stephen Kenny's first Ireland international against Bulgaria this evening

4 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan will be hoping to feature in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland starting XI for the first of two Nations League matches, which takes place tonight.

The Rovers defender will hope to feature as Kenny makes his first outing as Ireland boss after taking over from Mick McCarthy, with the country taking on Bulgaria in Sofia this evening, kick-off 7.45pm

The match in the Bulgarian capital will take place at the Vasil Levski Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so via Sky Sports Football, with the coverage beginning at 7pm.

Lenihan and Ireland will then face Finland on Sunday (6th September) at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, kick-off 5pm.

Ireland will also come up against Wales in Group 4 of the Nations League, with the winners being promoted from League B to League A of the new tournament, which was introduced in 2018.

In early October, Kenny’s men will face Slovakia in Bratislava in a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final, with the final against either Corry Evans' Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th November.

Lenihan has two caps for their country, having made his Ireland debut against the USA in June 2018 before earning his second cap against Northern Ireland later that year.

Good luck, Darragh!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Darragh: It's a huge game for both teams

14 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

We've still got a fighting chance

13 July 2020

Darragh Lenihan believes Rovers are still firmly in the mix for a play-off place, but admits that it'll likely take maximum points from the final three games to achieve that top six goal.

Read full article

Club News

"Every game has a cup final feel to it"

24 June 2020

With 24 points still available to Rovers and the play-offs in sight, Darragh Lenihan says the team will be treating the final eight games as cup final showdowns.

Read full article

Club News

There's plenty to play for, says Darragh

18 June 2020

There are nine games to go, 27 points available and plenty to play for as Rovers bid to reach those play-off places by the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

CLUB STATEMENT: WE ARE TOGETHER

1 Hour ago

With a new season and a new chapter in the club’s history fast approaching, Rovers’ CEO Steve Waggott today outlines his plans for welcoming supporters back to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Connor keen to grab his opportunity with both hands

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Forward thinking...

21 Hours ago

Joe Rankin-Costello's first professional goal wasn't the scorching strike that he would have been dreaming about, but his close range effort came at a vital time for Rovers in the narrow victory over...

Read full article

Club News

London calling!...

2 September 2020

In our fourth look at our opponents in 2020-21, we begin with the three teams we'll face in the capital as well as a couple of sides that are based on the London outskirts...

Read full article

View more