Country calls for Darragh

Darragh Lenihan will be hoping to feature in Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland starting XI for the first of two Nations League matches, which takes place tonight.

The Rovers defender will hope to feature as Kenny makes his first outing as Ireland boss after taking over from Mick McCarthy, with the country taking on Bulgaria in Sofia this evening, kick-off 7.45pm

The match in the Bulgarian capital will take place at the Vasil Levski Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so via Sky Sports Football, with the coverage beginning at 7pm.

Lenihan and Ireland will then face Finland on Sunday (6th September) at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, kick-off 5pm.

Ireland will also come up against Wales in Group 4 of the Nations League, with the winners being promoted from League B to League A of the new tournament, which was introduced in 2018.

In early October, Kenny’s men will face Slovakia in Bratislava in a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final, with the final against either Corry Evans' Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th November.

Lenihan has two caps for their country, having made his Ireland debut against the USA in June 2018 before earning his second cap against Northern Ireland later that year.

Good luck, Darragh!