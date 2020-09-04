Skip to site footer
Carabao Cup round two and three draws confirmed

Rovers are in the hat for Sunday's second round draw after beating Doncaster Rovers last weekend

2 Hours ago

The Carabao Cup round two and three draws will take place on Sunday 6th September live on Sky Sports.

Hosted by David Garrido the draws will be conducted by former Liverpool defender and 1995 EFL Cup winner Phil Babb, following the round one Carabao Cup tie between Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers.

The Round Two draw is unseeded and will remain regionalised with northern and southern sections.

Upon its conclusion, the Round three draw will then take place with each tie given a number in the order that they came out in the Round two draw - they will then be subject to another unseeded draw on an either/or basis, alongside the seven Premier League clubs competing in Europe who enter at this stage.

Having the draws conducted together will enable the EFL, clubs and broadcasters to plan with additional clarity and certainty over a busy period of fixtures whilst supporters are unable to attend fixtures.

Joining the Carabao Cup at the round two stage are the 13 Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe in the 2020/21 season, including Everton, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers alongside Sky Bet Championship sides Bournemouth and Watford.

The remaining clubs, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will join in round three.

Three round one fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports over the weekend starting with Barrow making their first appearance in the competition in 48 years with a trip to Championship side Derby County in the Saturday 12pm kick-off.

Walsall v Sheffield Wednesday follows at 2:15pm with Brentford hosting Wycombe Wanderers in the Sunday 12pm fixture in their first competitive match in their new stadium.

All round one matches not selected for live TV broadcast will be available to stream in the UK and Republic of Ireland on iFollow (or Club equivalent service). Internationally, the three live Sky Sports matches will also be made available to the EFL’s overseas broadcast partners.


