Bentley hoping to gain more experience

“It’s good to get going again, it’s great to get back on the pitch and show what I can do”

Just now

Rovers Ladies loanee Fran Bentley is targeting a good defensive record after joining from Barclays FAWSL side Manchester United.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has made the temporary move following a similar loan at Sheffield United in 2018-19 and believes this season will further aid her development. 

“It feels great, it’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while, to get game time under my belt,” Bentley revealed.  

“The girls seem great, which is nice. It’s a great environment and I’ve also heard lots of good things about Gemma (Donnelly).

“I know a few of the girls from previous clubs and they did well last season so it would be great to push on and get an even better finish this season. 

“I think a top-half finish would be good and getting the best defensive record we can, a lot of clean sheets, being a keeper, is what I want.”

An arm injury picked up whilst on international duty with England Under-19s kept her out of most of the shortened 2019-20 season and the shot-stopper is keen to make up for that lost time. 

“After a bit of a break from football, it’s good to get going again,” she continued. “It’s great to get back on the pitch and show what I can do.

“I’m really excited. After having such a long time out I just want to play some games and enjoy it again. 

“I’ve gone through the [national team] age groups from Under-15s to Under-19s and playing games against countries like USA is really good and helps when we’re back in England.

“I think having some experience is really important and having been in the league before and knowing how competitive it is, I think it will help me. I know what this league is about, which is good.”


