Be Rovers Ready for 2020-21!

On the eve of the start of the new Sky Bet Championship season we want to make sure you remain up to date with the latest news and communications from Rovers. Supporters are encouraged to create a MyRovers Account, if they haven’t already done so, or update their contact details and marketing preferences for their existing accounts.

Ensuring your details are correct will be extremely important for both in-stadium attendance and/or for iFollow streaming when season ticket holder codes may have to be sent, as was the case for the final nine matches of last season.

It is important to make sure that your existing ticketing account is linked. If you purchased a season ticket for the 2019-20 season, your ticketing account number will match the number in your MyRovers account as shown below:

If you usually purchase more than one season ticket, i.e for a friend or family member, you should encourage the person you purchase for to set up a separate account to ensure they are contactable.

Supporters with existing accounts should check their contact details, make sure previous retail and ticket accounts are linked and update opt-ins to receive club emails. Subscribing to a mailing list means supporters can choose what they want to receive, from the latest club news and ticket availability, merchandise and hospitality offers.

To start receiving emails from the club, supporters are asked to follow these simple steps:

Log into your My Rovers account at rovers.co.uk (click the top right log in and select shop/ticket account) Update and check your details, then go to your marketing preferences in your profile Select what you want to receive Save your changes

During our operational emails for last season’s iFollow streaming codes we did encounter problems with a number of season ticket holders providing old aol.com, ntl.com, previous work place or generic mailbox addresses on their account (such as info@...., sales@.....) please do not use these addresses and ensure you provide one which you regularly check and do not mark our emails as spam.



Those who have not yet set up a My Rovers can do so by setting up an account HERE.



Supporters can change their marketing preferences and/or unsubscribe at any time.

If supporters require any further assistance, please contact the ticket office on tickets@rovers.co.uk or call 01254 372000 during opening hours.