Club News

We lacked bite

Tony Mowbray was left disappointed with the defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon

3 Hours ago

Control, but no cutting edge

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers were below the standard that has been set so far this season in the defeat to Nottingham Forest at Ewood, with feeling his side lacked the cutting edge needed to win the game.

