Valuable minutes in the tank

Daniel Ayala admits that his Rovers debut came sooner than expected

4 Hours ago

Clean sheet capped a pleasing debut

Daniel Ayala admitted that his debut for the football club came sooner than he expected, but after filling in for injured skipper Darragh Lenihan against Cardiff, the Spaniard was satisfied with the clean sheet and valuable minutes on the pitch.

Club News

Rovers was always my number one choice

16 September 2020

Club News

Holtby ready for Rovers return

13 May 2020

Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.

Club News

It's been a team effort, admits Thomas

1 October 2020

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Club News

Club News

The language of football...

1 Hour ago

Antonis Stergiakis has already achieved plenty in his young career prior to arriving at Rovers on deadline day.

Club News

"A dream come true"

18 Hours ago

New recruit Antonis Stergiakis says he's excited for his Rovers career to start after making the deadline day move to England.

Club News

Antonis arrives at Rovers

19 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Greece Under-21 international goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis.

View more

Open Letter to Supporters: Together We Will Get Fans Safely Back into Grounds

21 Hours ago

The Premier League, EFL, The FA, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship want to assure all fans that together we are fully committed to your safe return to football grounds as soon as...

