Tom's Premier ambition

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League with Norwich City last term, new recruit Tom Trybull says his aim is to get back to the top flight at the earliest opportunity with Rovers

The German midfielder has arrived at Ewood Park on a season-long loan from the Canaries, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

The 27-year-old adds experience of winning this division to the squad, following on from the arrival of two-time Championship title winner Barry Douglas earlier in the day.

A firm favourite amongst the Carrow Road crowd, Trybull featured under Daniel Farke in the Premier League last term, and is now looking forward to a fresh start after swapping East Anglia for East Lancashire.

“I’m very happy and delighted to be a Rovers player, and very proud to be joining such a big club," a beaming Trybull told iFollow Rovers after putting pen-to-paper.

“It’s been a stressful day getting up here, but it’s a positive day for sure.

“Last season the team showed the sort of football they wanted to play and were very close to the play-off positions for a long time.

“The ambitions for this season is one of the main reasons why I wanted to come to Rovers. I want to push for the big goal and be a part of it.

“Obviously the Premier League is the best league in the world and is something I’ve experienced already in my career.

“I want to prove again that I can be a crucial part in a team that achieves that goal of reaching the Premier League.

“If you ask any player who’s been in the Premier League and got relegated, they all want to come back.

“I want to be part of a team with big ambitions and Rovers is a big club who wants to push to reach the target of the Premier League.

“I’ve had three very good years in Norwich, although the last few months weren’t great with relegation back to the Championship," the midfield man reflected.

“That’s life, that’s football, that can happen. I’ve played a lot of games at Norwich, but now I’m really excited to crack on and play a big part for Rovers."