Match Reports

Report: Burnley Under-18s 1-2 Rovers Under-18s

Evan Cunningham's late winner got Rovers off the mark in the league by beating the Clare

9 Hours ago

Rovers Under-18s got themselves off the mark in the league with a narrow victory over Lancashire rivals Burnley at Leyland.

Evan Cunningham was the hero, scoring just four minutes after entering the action to bag the winner against the Clarets in the derby encounter.

Rovers showed their character to battle back after being a goal down at half time, and after Jared Harlock equalised after the break, Mike Sheron made the substitutions in a bid to get the winner.

And one of those paid off, with Cunningham's winner coming only five minutes before the full time whistle.

An even start to the game saw Rovers work the first opportunity, but Brandon Lonsdale could only fire into the side netting from close range.

At the other end, Joe McGlynn tested Aidan Dowling, before Burnley earned themselves a penalty when McGlynn was brought down in the box by George Pratt.

The striker stepped up to slam home from 12 yards and give the hosts the advantage going into the half time interval.

A fine response saw Sheron's side work an equaliser just six minutes into the second half, with skipper Harlock firing home and set up an entertaining remainder of the match.

Rovers pressed for that winner, with an acrobatic attempt from Lonsdale flying just wide of the target as the clock ticked down.

And that winner did come when Cunningham beat Lewis Thomas to win the game for Rovers and pick up the points for the first time in 2020-21.

Next up for Sheron's youngsters is a home encounter against Middlesbrough Under-18s on Saturday 24th October, kick-off 12pm at the Rovers Academy base.

Rovers: Dowling, Haddow, Wyatt, Pratt (Connolly, 71), Garrett, Pleavin, Weston (Cunningham, 81), Harlock, Baker (Wood, 67), Gilsenan, Lonsdale.

Unused substitutes: Blease, Gamble.

Burnley: Thomas, Connolly, A. Trialist, Armstrong, B. Trialist, Ratchford, Hugill, Coppack (Couch 85), Behan (Etaluku 81), Unwin (Mellon 74), McGlynn.

Unused substitutes: Waller, McCullough.


