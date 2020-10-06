Skip to site footer
Order your 2020-21 kits now!

The new home, away and goalkeeper kits are available to order from the Roverstore

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can order their 2020-21 Rovers kits now!

Home, away and goalkeeper kits remain available from the online retail store.

The new home kit sees the classic Rovers half and half colour blocking using a royal blue colour alongside red cuff highlights. White shorts and Deep Surf blue colour socks with contrast red hoop and white cuff turnover complete the set that we'll be wearing at Ewood Park throughout the campaign.

The away kit sees a cumulative mix of the Riverside Stand seating, with Vermillion Red the prominent colour alongside a Deep Surf pattern, to create a strong buildup of layers.

The Deep Surf coloured shorts boast the classic Rovers’ blue, whilst the red socks with cotton footbed and blue turn over cuff complete the kit.
 
Supporters are reminded that the Roverstore at Ewood Park remains closed.

Supporters can pre-order the new home and away kits by clicking here.

