Rovers swoop for Canaries star

Tom Trybull makes a deadline day switch from Norwich City, joining on a season-long loan

8 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce their second deal of the day with the signing of Tom Trybull from Norwich City.

Roverstore to reopen on reduced hours

10 Hours ago

The 27-year-old, who helped the Canaries win the Championship title in 2019, joins on a season-long loan deal and arrives hot on the heels of the capture of defender Barry Douglas from Leeds United.

Born in Berlin, the German midfielder represented a host of clubs in his homeland, including Hansa Rostock, Werder Bremen, St Pauli and Greuther Fürth, before joining Dutch Eredivisie side Den Haag in the summer 2016.

A year later, Trybull teamed up with fellow countryman Daniel Farke at Norwich, where he quickly became a firm favourite amongst the Carrow Road crowd.

He featured 20 times in the Championship in 2017-18, before playing 31 league games the following season, as Norwich secured promotion to the Premier League by claiming top spot.

A German youth international, the defensive midfielder made 16 appearances in the top flight last term.

He will wear the number 19 shirt for Rovers this season and has been given permission to play in the FA Cup, but will be ineligible to feature in the two Championship games against his parent club.

