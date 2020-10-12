Skip to site footer
McBride already feeling settled in

“A lot of young boys have come through the Under-23s, moving into the first-team and something I’m hoping to do as well"

7 Hours ago

He's only been at the club for a few weeks, but Connor McBride says he already feels at home at Rovers since making the switch south of the border.

The talented Scot made the move to East Lancashire after spending all of his career featuring in his home country with Stenhousemuir, Falkirk and Celtic.

A loan spell back at Stenhousemuir helped the 19-year-old gain his first taste of first team football, but it was expected that it would take time for McBride to adjust to life away from Scotland.

However, it's been a blistering start to his Rovers career for the teenager, with three goals already in Premier League 2 Division One for Billy Barr's side.

“I’m happy to get back playing, it was six months from not playing because of Covid and I’m just happy to be back playing," he admitted when reflecting on his first few games in blue-and-white.

“I’ve been training well and obviously getting some goals and assists has helped, so I feel I’ve settled in well.

“At Celtic it was reserve football, but they pulled out of the reserve league last season and we just played friendlies against teams in England or some League One or League Two teams in Scotland.

“But that obviously wasn’t as competitive as these games. It’s much better to be playing in a league format where it’s more competitive.

“I think it’s competitive, definitely, everyone wants to win, no-one wants to be down the bottom of the table. And you want to be doing everything you can to impress the first-team staff and get in their minds," he added.

“I saw it as an opportunity to show my talents in a different country and play at a different standard of football and hopefully progress into the first-team.

“A lot of young boys have come through the Under-23s, moving into the first-team and something I’m hoping to do as well.

“That was highlighted when I looked at it with my family and seeing all the players that had made it into the first-team, with Rovers offering me something I wanted to take it."

