Louie Annesley will be hoping for a return to the starting XI when Gibraltar take to the field later this afternoon in the UEFA Nations League.

Gibraltar will take on Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz for their second Nations League encounter.

Gibraltar will be aiming to return to winning ways in League D Group 2 having suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Malta earlier in the week.

The full squad can be seen below:

Good luck, Louie.