Liverpool game to be broadcast live on Women's Football Weekend

Rovers vs Liverpool will be streamed live on The FA Player on 15 November

5 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies' home fixture against Liverpool Women has been selected for live coverage on The FA Player.

The FA Women's Championship clash at Bamber Bridge is set for Sunday 15 November (2pm kick-off). 

You will be able to watch the game unfold live - and for free - via The FA Player website or app, with in-game commentary and single camera coverage from The Sir Tom Finney Stadium. 

The match forms part of Women's Football Weekend, an annual event that seeks to celebrate all aspects of the women's game, from grassroots to the elite level. 

Rovers are next in action away to Coventry United on Sunday 1 November (2pm kick-off). Follow all of the action as it happens via @RoversLadies' official social media channels. 

Click here to sign up to The FA Player for free and select Rovers as your Club. 


