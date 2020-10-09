Kaminski earns Belgium call-up

Thomas Kaminski’s fine early season form has seen him rewarded with a call-up to the Belgium squad for two upcoming internationals.

The Rovers goalkeeper, who has kept three successive clean sheets, has been called up by Roberto Martinez for Belgium’s Nations League matches against England at Wembley on Sunday and against Iceland in Reykjavik on Wednesday.

Belgium currently sit top of Group 2, having won their opening two fixtures last month against Denmark (2-0) and Iceland (5-1).

It will be the third time in his career that the uncapped Kaminski will join up with Belgium’s senior squad, having represented his country at every age group from Under-15s to Under-21s.

The 27-year-old, who became the first Belgian to sign for the club when he joined from KAA Gent in August, has quickly settled into life at Ewood Park, keeping clean sheets in Rovers’ last three league games against Cardiff City, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers.

Congratulations, Thomas!