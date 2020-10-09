Johnson scoops September award

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September.

The 33-year-old has started the season in fine form, netting three goals in Rovers’ opening three league games, whilst producing some outstanding performances in the middle of the park, which saw him rewarded with a place in the Championship Team of the Week three weeks running.

Johnson netted Rovers’ opening goal of the campaign away to Bournemouth, before putting in another dominant display in the 5-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Ewood Park.

He followed that up with two more long-range strikes in the 4-0 triumph away to his former club Derby County, which has seen him recognised as the division’s top performing player for the opening month of the new season.

Upon receiving the award, Johnson was quick to pay tribute to his Rovers team-mates and is pleased to see the group’s hard graft reaping the rewards.

“I’m delighted to win this award,” he said. “I don’t win many and I’ve never won this award before, so it’s a trophy that I’ll cherish.

“A lot of hard work has gone into preparing for this season. The lads have been working hard right back to when we went into lockdown and we’ve come back with a new way of playing and a new style, which we’ve all taken on board and it’s paying off in our performances.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the team. I’m happy to collect this award, but if it wasn’t for the team then I wouldn’t be here collecting it.

“I knew that it was going to be tough to get into this team, coming back for pre-season, but I’ve worked hard to get there and I know the hard work doesn’t stop. I’ve got to stay there now.

“I’ve had a good run of games and I feel stronger and stronger each game I go into. Not just me, but the whole team has set a standard now that we’ve got to keep up for the rest of the season and hopefully we can get to where we want to at the end of it and that’s promotion.”

Johnson admits the goals he’s scored have been an added bonus and he hopes to chip in with a few more this season, given his role in the team.

“I don’t get many goals now, but I’ve scored three in the few first games, all from outside the box, and everyone who knows me knows that I like to have a shot from outside the box,” he added.

“It’s the system we play, I’m not just a holding midfielder, I’ve got that license to get forward towards the edge of the box and fortunately enough the balls are dropping there for me.

“The way we play, we’re going to get chances on the edge of the box and hopefully I can hit a few more this season.”