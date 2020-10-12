Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Johnson: It's been a team effort

The midfielder was crowned the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September, but has acknowledged the effort of his team-mates after collecting his prize

10 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

A personal accolade for a team effort

Bradley Johnson was delighted to be named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September, but while the in-form midfielder admits he feels good about his game at the moment, he praised the team effort that hads seen Rovers make a strong start to the season.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

The confidence is flowing through everyone

28 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

No old pals act this weekend

25 September 2020

Read full article

Club News

Focus on the football

1 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Holtby ready for Rovers return

13 May 2020

Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers review: International round-up

2 Hours ago

Our international quartet have all been away with their respective countries over the weekend, with mixed fortunes for the Rovers stars.

Read full article

Club News

Dack edging closer to the finish line

4 Hours ago

Bradley Dack can see the light at the end of the tunnel as he battles back to make his long-awaited Rovers return.

Read full article

Club News

McBride already feeling settled in

7 Hours ago

He's only been at the club for a few weeks, but Connor McBride says he already feels at home at Rovers since making the switch south of the border.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to vote for Johno!

8 Hours ago

Rovers fans have until 3pm today (Monday) to vote for Bradley Johnson's goal against Derby County as the best Sky Bet Championship goal of September.

Read full article

View more