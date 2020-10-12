Johnson: It's been a team effort
The midfielder was crowned the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September, but has acknowledged the effort of his team-mates after collecting his prize
10 Hours ago
A personal accolade for a team effort
Bradley Johnson was delighted to be named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for September, but while the in-form midfielder admits he feels good about his game at the moment, he praised the team effort that hads seen Rovers make a strong start to the season.
