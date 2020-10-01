It's been a team effort, admits Thomas

The goalkeeper has heaped praise on the whole team after back-to-back clean sheets
Thomas Kaminski admits he's been delighted with his start to life at the football club, with the Belgian keeper praising the collective team effort that has seen Rovers claim two clean sheets in our opening three league games.
Thomas Kaminski swapped his hotel room for the Senior Training Centre for the first time in two weeks and says he's looking forward to getting used to his new surroundings.
Tony Mowbray admits he's been impressed with Joe Rothwell's recent form and has seen plenty of positive signs from the 25-year-old in the early stages of this season.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.
With two clean sheets in his first three league outings in English football, it's fair to say that Thomas Kaminski has settled into East Lancashire life at Rovers.
Tony Mowbray has ruled Joe Rankin-Costello out of contention to feature in this weekend's home encounter against Cardiff City.
