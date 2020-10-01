Skip to site footer
It's been a team effort, admits Thomas

The goalkeeper has heaped praise on the whole team after back-to-back clean sheets

4 Hours ago

Clean sheets a collective effort

Thomas Kaminski admits he's been delighted with his start to life at the football club, with the Belgian keeper praising the collective team effort that has seen Rovers claim two clean sheets in our opening three league games.

