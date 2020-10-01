Skip to site footer
Ticket News

iFollow codes now sent: Rovers vs Cardiff City

2 Hours ago

Supporters who purchased their 2020-21 Season Pass before 4pm today and are eligible should now have received their iFollow code via email to watch Rovers take on Cardiff City on Saturday.

Young Adult, Adult and Senior Season Pass holder should have received their code and instructions on how to redeem to the MyRovers email address they used when purchasing their Season Pass. Any supporter purchasing between 4pm today and the match on Saturday will need to contact the ticket office to receive a code for Saturday's match.

If you have not received your code and bought before 4pm today, please email the ticket office on tickets@rovers.co.uk or call 01254 372001. Make sure you check your junk mail before doing so.

We advise supporters to redeem their code as soon as they can to make sure that it is working as we may not be able to provide immediate assistance in the lead up to the game.

Please make sure you input your code at the payment screen before choosing and inserting a "payment method" to make sure you are not accidentally billed by iFollow for the match. Double check that the value says £0.00 before proceeding.

Please note that you will receive a different unique code for each match, valid for one device. The code received will apply for Rovers v Cardiff City only. Further codes will follow prior to each match as required.


