Holtby reflects on a mad last few weeks

When he's not been pulling the strings in midfield, Lewis Holtby's been a busy man flying back to his native Germany for the birth of his first child, with daughter Hayley arriving earlier this month.

The schemer has been a key cog in the Rovers side so far this season, providing expertise in a new look three-man midfield under Tony Mowbray so far this term.

The 30-year-old has had a whirlwind October, featuring in the home draw with Cardiff City at the beginning of the month before flying back to his homeland for the birth of his first child.

“It’s been a very crazy last few weeks for me," Holtby began when discussing his manic schedule to iFollow Rovers.

“I remember a few weeks ago I finished training and was speaking to my wife on the phone, she wasn’t feeling great and unusually stopped talking.

“She went for a rest and a lie down, so I went to a restaurant for some dinner where I got a call from my brother who told me that things might kick off tonight.

“So it was pretty late, about 6pm or 7pm, and I had to make a lot of phone calls to get over to Hamburg.

“It didn’t happen that day for me or my wife, but we knew it was close so I phoned the gaffer to tell him that I needed to get to Hamburg.

“So I packed my bags, got everything ready and got a flight really early the next morning to get myself over there.

“I hardly slept, I was very excited, my brother picked me up, took me to the hospital and the birth went so fast," he explained with a smile.

“Everything was fine, I had my daughter on my chest and the world just stopped for a moment. It’s been a crazy ride but I really enjoyed the time with my wife and my little girl.

“I had to do a lot of night shifts, but it worked out well and it was beautiful."

And the playmaker is grateful to the boss for allowing him to have extended time off to spend time with his family.

He's been back in the team since returning to the side and back to his best after helping Rovers to victory over Coventry City over the weekend.

“I need to say a big, big, big thank you to the club and especially the gaffer for letting me have the time off to see my wife and my family because the pregnancy hasn’t been easy for us," he added.

“She’s been alone most of the time with me being in England. It’s been a bumpy ride but it’s been a good ride.

“In football, the family side comes up, and gestures like what the gaffer did for me are very highly-rated in my opinion.

“I’m very grateful for that and being allowed to spend that irreplaceable moment with my family, it’s something I really value.

“I watched the game against Nottingham Forest out there and had a fire in my belly to come back and play a part.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t bring my family back with me, but soon it will happen and I just want to crack on here, win football matches and help this club move up the ladder."