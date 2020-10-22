Highlights: Watford v Rovers

Action from a disappointing night in Hertfordshire against Vladimir Ivic's Hornets
Highlights of Watford v Blackburn Rovers, Wed 21st October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray felt his side produced plenty of positive signs at Watford, yet Rovers were once again left frustrated by missed opportunities at Vicarage Road.
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.
Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to show their true colours and get back on track for this evening's visit to Watford.
