Highlights: Watford v Rovers

Action from a disappointing night in Hertfordshire against Vladimir Ivic's Hornets

Just now

Watford v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Wed 21st October 2020

Highlights of Watford v Blackburn Rovers, Wed 21st October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Boss: We let them off the hook

11 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side produced plenty of positive signs at Watford, yet Rovers were once again left frustrated by missed opportunities at Vicarage Road.

Club News

Team news: Watford v Rovers

14 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Club News

Mowbray: Let’s remain as positive as we can

16 Hours ago

Club News

Let's show Watford what we're all about

18 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to show their true colours and get back on track for this evening's visit to Watford.

