Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Action from a frustrating afternoon against Chris Hughton's side at Ewood Park

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest - Highlights - Sat 17th October 2020

Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest, Sat 17th October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Millwall v Rovers

15 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Blackpool 1-3 Rovers

26 August 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

12 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 3-1 Bristol City

21 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We lacked bite

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

“Rovers is my club and I will be doing all I can to help us back to the Premier League”

4 Hours ago

New Rovers recruit Harvey Elliott is a man with a plan for his season on loan at Ewood Park from Liverpool - to get his new club back to the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Tom checks in

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Barry becomes blue-and-white

6 Hours ago

Read full article

View more