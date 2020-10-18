Highlights: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Action from a frustrating afternoon against Chris Hughton's side at Ewood Park
9 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest, Sat 17th October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
New Rovers recruit Harvey Elliott is a man with a plan for his season on loan at Ewood Park from Liverpool - to get his new club back to the Premier League.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.