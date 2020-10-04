Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Cardiff City

The best of the action from the stalemate against the Bluebirds at Ewood Park on Saturday
11 Hours ago
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City, Sat 3rd October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
Manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that defender Darragh Lenihan won’t join up with the Republic of Ireland squad due to injury.
Tony Mowbray felt his side missed a "fantastic opportunity" to win after only picking up a point against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.
Daniel Ayala makes his debut for the club in one of two changes from the side that took to the field against Derby County a week ago for today's encounter with Cardiff City.
