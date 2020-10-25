Skip to site footer
Highlights: Coventry City 0-4 Rovers

Rovers produced another slick performance on the road in their demolition of the Sky Blues

4 Hours ago

Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Sat 24th October 2020

Highlights of Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 24th October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Holtby reflects on a mad last few weeks

1 Hour ago

When he's not been pulling the strings in midfield, Lewis Holtby's been a busy man flying back to his native Germany for the birth of his first child, with daughter Hayley arriving earlier this...

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Coventry City 0-4 Rovers

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray hails Rovers' "amazing" work ethic

20 Hours ago

Rovers recorded another huge victory on the road, and Tony Mowbray was left impressed and staggered by his side's relentlessness following the 4-0 win against Coventry City.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Coventry City v Rovers

24 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Coventry City at St Andrew's.

Read full article

