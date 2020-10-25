Highlights: Coventry City 0-4 Rovers

Rovers produced another slick performance on the road in their demolition of the Sky Blues
4 Hours ago
Highlights of Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 24th October 2020 in the Sky Bet Championship
When he's not been pulling the strings in midfield, Lewis Holtby's been a busy man flying back to his native Germany for the birth of his first child, with daughter Hayley arriving earlier this...
Rovers recorded another huge victory on the road, and Tony Mowbray was left impressed and staggered by his side's relentlessness following the 4-0 win against Coventry City.
Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Coventry City at St Andrew's.
