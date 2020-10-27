Skip to site footer
Gaffer: We'll have to be at our best

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this evening's game against Reading with iFollow Rovers

Just now

Relishing the Royals test

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to be at their very best when current league leaders Reading visit Ewood tonight, with the boss believing the Royals will provide a good test of Rovers own impressive early season form.

