Gaffer: We'll have to be at our best

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this evening's game against Reading with iFollow Rovers
Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to be at their very best when current league leaders Reading visit Ewood tonight, with the boss believing the Royals will provide a good test of Rovers own impressive early season form.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.
Three points, four goals scored and a clean sheet ensured debut delight for Rovers' loan left back Barry Douglas against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.
Another formidable display on the road from a relentless Rovers has seen three of the team rewarded with a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.
Harvey Elliott admits he's loving life at Rovers after making an instant impact in his first week in the Championship.
