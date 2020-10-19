Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Ewood opportunity excites Elliott

The talented teenager arrived on a deadline day loan from Premier League champions Liverpool

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Ewood opportunity excites Elliott

Highly rated youngster Harvey Elliott is excited by his season-long move to Ewood and the opportunity to play some regular first-team football, with the on-loan Liverpool man hoping to play a big part in a promotion push for Rovers.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Holtby ready for Rovers return

13 May 2020

Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.

Read full article

Club News

Play-off goal is all the motivation we need

11 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 3-1 Bristol City

21 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

12 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boro game selected by Sky

Just now

Rovers’ home encounter with Middlesbrough next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.

Read full article

Club News

Douglas' deadly deliveries a big attraction

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray says Barry Douglas' delivery in the final third and from set pieces was a big reason in bringing the Scotland international to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Elliott at Ewood

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Alan Bradshaw (14.09.1941-18.10.2020)

5 Hours ago

Rovers are saddened to learn of the passing of former inside forward Alan Bradshaw, aged 79.

Read full article

View more