Ewood opportunity excites Elliott

The talented teenager arrived on a deadline day loan from Premier League champions Liverpool
2 Hours ago
Highly rated youngster Harvey Elliott is excited by his season-long move to Ewood and the opportunity to play some regular first-team football, with the on-loan Liverpool man hoping to play a big part in a promotion push for Rovers.
Midfielder Lewis Holtby speaks exclusively to iFollow Rovers from back home in Germany, where he has just completed his 12-week rehab from a knee injury.
Rovers’ home encounter with Middlesbrough next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.
Tony Mowbray says Barry Douglas' delivery in the final third and from set pieces was a big reason in bringing the Scotland international to Ewood Park.
Rovers are saddened to learn of the passing of former inside forward Alan Bradshaw, aged 79.
